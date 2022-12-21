RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A father originally charged with felony child abuse is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his son.

The boy was transported to Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson after being shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Shortly after, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the boy had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Curtis Brame said the charge had been upped to second-degree murder.

The announcement, the sheriff said, comes after additional evidence had been obtained.

No further details on that evidence were provided.