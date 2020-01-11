North Carolina father-daughter duo sentenced to prison for credit card scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A federal prosecutor says a woman and her father were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a credit card fraud scheme.

U.S Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said in a news release that Quenchelle Houpe and Brian Houpe, both of Wilson, launched a scheme in which more than 1,000 purchases were made.

Higdon said the pair used more than 793 stolen bank account numbers at Sam’s Club outlets over three years in four states.

The two were sentenced to 39 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)