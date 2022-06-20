SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A mostly out-of-control fire that erupted over the weekend in Hyde County, North Carolina, has grown to at least 800 acres, authorities said.

Crews began battling the fire on Sunday, estimating it had covered 500 acres.

The fire is burning in the woods of private land near New Lake Road, said Joey Williams, Hyde County’s emergency management director.

As of Monday morning, the North Carolina Forest Service said it was only 25% contained. Crews from North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency Services and the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department are working to contain the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.