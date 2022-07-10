A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is facing charges after a fiery crash Saturday afternoon that killed a Greensboro firefighter and two other people.

It happened about 4:50 p.m. near NC-61 near Turner Smith Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville, was driving north on NC-61 when he lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville.

Murrell, a member of the Greensboro Fire Department assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, died in the crash. His wife suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Lattero suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital. Two passengers in his car — a 15-year-old and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville — were trapped inside the car as it caught on fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lattero has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center, authorities said.