ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell drugs, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Terrence Brandon Mabry ran a drug distribution operation out of a residence in Rocky Mount. Law enforcement officers conducted more than one dozen undercover purchases of controlled substances from Mabry and his co-conspirators between November 2015 and April 2018.

On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Mabry’s house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.

The investigation also identified Mabry as a high-ranking member of the “G-Shine” set of the United Blood Nation gang.

Mabry plead guilty in January 2020, the DOJ said.