RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is readying for what is likely his final State of the State address.

The General Assembly invited the Democratic governor to speak Monday night in Raleigh to a joint meeting of the House and Senate.

The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper’s fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda. Republican legislative leaders announced last week that they had succeeded on one of Cooper’s long-sought goals — an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The address and a pre-recorded Republican response Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will air locally and be streamed online. Robinson is widely expected to run to try to succeed Cooper next year.