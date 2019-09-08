North Carolina Governor Cooper focuses on restoring coastal communities

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper is focusing the state’s resources on restoring coastal communities damaged in Hurricane Dorian.

In a press release issued Sunday, Governor Cooper said Ocracoke Island is at the top of the list to get assistance from emergency managers, National Gaurd soldiers, doctors and volunteer groups.

“Recovery efforts will continue so our coastal communities can recover as quickly as possible,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Not every area evacuated is safe to return to just yet. Those eager to return to the islands should follow the re-entry instructions issued by local governments.”

Ocracoke’s water system is functioning, but a boil water advisory is still in place. Cell service has been restored, and power restoration is underway.

Meanwhile, 100 National Gaurd soldiers remain on Ocracoke to assist in recovery, along with medical teams and emergency officials. Volunteer groups are working to distribute food.

Around 7,000 people still don’t have power along North Carolina’s coastline.