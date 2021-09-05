North Carolina governor signs bill restricting ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modifications

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill that restricts the popular vehicle modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The bill, originally introduced by North Carolina lawmakers in April, does not go into effect until Dec. 1. The bill was among several signed by Cooper on Aug. 30.

The so-called Carolina Squat is when a truck is lowered or unmodified in the rear and raised at the front. This modification has the ability to block the driver’s view of the road and drivers ahead of them.

According to the legislation – House Bill 692 – the suspension, frame or chassis of any passenger vehicle cannot be altered so that the height of the front fender is four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.

More than 71,000 residents across the state signed a change.org petition demanding representatives to make the modification fully illegal.

Repeated violations could result in a suspended driver’s license for at least one year.