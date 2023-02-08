NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 72-year-old grandmother has been charged with murder after allegedly beating her 8-year-old granddaughter and leaving her on the side of the road in Nash County, authorities said.

Patricia Ricks, 72, was the legal guardian of the girl and several siblings, who are now in the custody of the Nash County Social Services Department.

The severely injured 8-year-old was found on the side of Dutchman Road Tuesday afternoon and died while being taken to transported to Nash UNC Healthcare, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said she had severe injuries to her head and body.

After learning that the girl lived in the 5000 block of Dutchman Road, investigators went there and questioned people at the home.

“It was determined that the 8-year-old juvenile was beaten so severe by the grandmother that she died from the injuries,” sheriff’s Major Eddie Moore said.

Ricks is being held without bond pending a court appearance on Thursday.