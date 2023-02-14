(WGHP) — It’s not every day that someone says they have a check for you and all you have to do to claim it is verify who you are.

But that’s exactly the case in North Carolina, which has more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds. It’s money that the law requires be turned over to the state when a business or other entity can’t find the person it belongs to.

For example, maybe you switched insurance companies, and when you did your old company might have owed you money from pre-paid insurance. That’s money that ends with the state until they track you down.

At times, it can be life-changing.

“We just found $248,000 for a person in Stokes County who was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy,” state Treasurer Dale Folwell said.

Folwell said the odds that you have at least a few dollars with the state are pretty good.

“There are exactly twice as many records of things that belong to people than there are adult citizens in North Carolina,” Folwell said. “It’s probably about $180 on average. It doesn’t matter if it’s $8, $80 or $80,000 we found for the trucking company in the Triad. People are just delighted to have their own money given back to them.”

As jobs elected officials do, this one is about as fun as they get.

“As the former treasurer once told me, ‘It’s kind of crazy that you actually get joy out of giving people their own money back.’ But I’m in the check-delivery business,” Folwell said.

You can check to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name using the link below.

See if North Carolina has unclaimed cash for you! 💸

From July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, the state returned more than $100 million to claimants.