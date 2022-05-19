MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lake Norman High School coach is facing charges after the school received a voicemail regarding sexual acts with a female student, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Strahan, 58, the head coach for the school’s softball team, has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

The school announced that Strahan was fired.

The school resource officer notified ICSO on Tuesday when the voicemail was discovered.

Deputies immediately responded to the school and took statements from various people that learned of the voicemail. Investigators obtained search warrants for Strahan’s social media outlets and telephone records.

Based on the evidence, a felony arrest warrant was issued.

Strahan was issued a $50,000 secured bond, and additional charges are anticipated.