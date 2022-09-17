BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. at a residence along Flat Gap Road.

Deputies said a person called 911, stating that a man, later identified as Howard Gene Cook, had been shot. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke County’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that Cook entered the house and took a firearm that he later pointed at the homeowner, who then shot and killed him.

Burke County authorities said their findings will be submitted to the district attorney’s office to determine whether any charges will be filed.