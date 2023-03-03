RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill in the North Carolina House would allow cities to hire civilians to investigate traffic crashes.

According to House Bill 140, co-sponsored by Rep. Jon Harister of Gilford County, the civilian personnel would only investigate property damage.

Harister said the civilian investigators would have to attend a training program with the North Carolina Justice Academy. They would not carry a weapon and would not be permitted to make arrests.

They also would have to wear a specific uniform that shows that they are a civilian investigator.

“What these investigators would do is, they simply would take pictures,” he said. “They would get sworn testimony from witnesses. They would submit that into the police report. They won’t write citations because they’re not a sworn law enforcement officer.”

This isn’t the first time that civilian traffic investigators have been brought up in the General Assembly. There is currently a similar bill in the Senate that was filed last month. A Senate bill was filed last year in the Senate, too, but it did not pass.

Some state leaders think the change would help free up agencies to handle more serious crimes, especially as many of them deal with shortages.

“It actually could free up resources for law enforcement to do that, and hopefully they can recruit more sworn officers because that’s where there is definitely a need… and hopefully this will help accomplish that goal,” Harister said.

Cities like Raleigh and Durham have also looked into their own civilian crash investigators as well.