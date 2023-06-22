RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said he is going to fight a lawsuit alleging his relationship with a married woman caused the end of a marriage, among other allegations of abuse of power.

A lawsuit filed by Wake County assistant principal Scott Lassiter alleges that his marriage to Jamie Lassiter, the director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, ended because of a multiyear affair with Moore.

Moore, who is divorced, said he was under the impression that the Lassiters were separated during his relationship with Jamie Lassiter, which started in 2019. The lawsuit states that the Lassiters separated in January 2023.

“It was a casual relationship,” Moore said. “It was sporadic at best. I always understood that Ms. Lassiter was separated.”

Scott Lassiter is suing for $200,000. His lawsuit alleges that Moore used his political position to persuade Jaime Lassiter into staying in the relationship with Moore.

He also alleges that Moore worked with an unnamed man to place a camera and remove another one on his property without consent.

“Nobody I know, nobody I contacted,” Moore said about the John Doe alleged in the report. “I’m going to I’m going to fight zealously. I’ve hired attorneys. I’m going to answer that and of course, look at a countersuit as well.”

According to documents from the Cary Police Department, a camera was reportedly stolen from the Lassiters’ home in June and suspicious activity was reported. However, Moore is not named.

North Carolina is one of only a few states left that allows lawsuits for “Alienation of Affection,” an action alleging damage to a marriage by a third party.

Moore said the law should change.

“I think it’s a law that can be very much abused and is being abused in this case,” Moore said.