RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at the Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being attacked by other inmates, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Ronald S. Rhodes, 35, was being housed as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County, officials said. The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the recreation yard.

(Photo from Wake County CCBI)

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request that the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons, including treatment for mental or physical health reasons or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. after the prison’s first responders and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

The prison was placed on lockdown while North Carolina State Capitol Police investigate.

The state Department of Public Safety is also investigating.