DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped Monday from Davidson County has been found.

Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington after he scaled a fence early in the morning.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.

He was taken into custody without incident and will face escape charges when he returns to prison.

Porche was serving a 41-month sentence for felony breaking and entering and a probation violation when he escaped, according to the DPS. He was scheduled to be released on Feb. 22, 2023.