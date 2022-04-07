RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A junior member of Brier Creek Country Club won an event at Augusta National ahead of the Masters Tournament, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Jenna Kim won the drive, chip and putt national event for the 12-13 year old girls’ division on Sunday, a press release said.

“When I won, I just couldn’t believe it. It was like a dream come true,” Jenna said in the release.

Jenna has been honing her skills at Brier Creek’s golf course since she was 7. After school, she can often be found putting and chipping. She’ll play the course on the weekends when she’s not in a tournament.

The coming weekends will also be busy for Brier Creek’s budding golf star.

Jenna is scheduled to compete in some big tournaments, including the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Puerto Rico, the release said.

“It would be my dream to qualify to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the next few years,” she said.

To qualify for the competition at Augusta, Jenna had to first compete at the local, sub-regional and regional levels. Drive, chip and putt was founded as a way for junior golfers to showcase their talents in those areas.

“Brier Creek Country Club is very proud of Jenna on this amazing accomplishment,” the release said. “She works so hard and deserves this win. Make sure to keep an eye out to see where her growing golf journey takes her.”