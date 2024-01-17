CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons juvenile is home after being found in Ohio with two people accused of entering the U.S. by bypassing the proper border checking station, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Dec 23, deputies responded to Spanish Oak Drive when they were told about a missing juvenile. On scene, the mother of the juvenile said her 15-year-old was missing.

Detectives responded and were told the juvenile was in West Virginia. Deputies reached out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for help.

On Dec. 24, detectives were told the juvenile may be in Ohio. The juvenile was then found by the Bluffton Police Department in Bluffton, Ohio.

The juvenile was found with 37-year-old Manuel De Jesus Ayala-Mejia and 20-year-old Griselda Guadalupe Arias-Vides.

Davidson County detectives got warrants for Ayala-Mejia and Arias-Vides for abduction of a child and felonious restraint. Both of them were arrested by Blufftown police and taken to the Allen County Detention Center in Lima, Ohio.

During the course of the investigation, officials learned that both Ayala-Mejia and Arias-Vides were out of jail on bond from a previous arrest involving entering the country while bypassing the appropriate border checking station.

On Dec. 27, detectives, deputies, CSI personnel and Sheriff Richie Simmons flew to Lima, Ohio, to attend court proceedings for the juvenile.

In Ohio, detectives also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle with the help of Blufftown police. The juvenile was released to the custody of detectives and was flown back to Davidson County.

Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing allowed the sheriff’s office to use his aircraft and pilots to provide transportation to and from Ohio. Detectives were able to continue the investigation in Ohio and return the victim to their family safely without delay.

Both Ayala-Mejia and Arias-Vides are in the the Davidson County Detention Center awaiting trial.

The investigation is ongoing.