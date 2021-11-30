North Carolina lieutenant governor’s latest controversy includes berating state senator

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is in the middle of yet another controversy. This time it’s over a tense confrontation with a state senator outside the Senate chambers.

State Sen. Julie Mayfield, a Democrat, said that as the Senate session wrapped up, she was just making a speech about how lawmakers need to be respectful of everyone, even those who don’t vote for them.

While she never referred to Robinson specifically in her speech, she said his anti-LGBTQ comments did prompt her to make the speech.

Robinson has made anti-LGBTQ comments in the past. “Transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” He claimed he wasn’t speaking about people, but books in schools. This time he targeted a person, a fellow lawmaker, from the opposite party, yelling at her about her speech on the Senate floor.

“Next time before you get ready to say something on that floor, come see me,” Robinson said.

This was Mayfield’s response: “I can’t remember his exact words, but the first thing he said was, ‘I don’t appreciate you comparing or equating Black people with gay people, and I said that’s not what happened, and that’s not what happened. That’s not what I was trying to do at all, then he launched into if you have something to say, you need to come see me if you have something to say to me.”

Sen. Natasha Marcus recorded Robinson’s rant and posted it on Twitter.

“Why he thinks he is the boss of her and has some right to yell at her and control her speech, I don’t understand,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s not unusual. I think a lot of professional women have felt their voices attempted to be silenced by a bully like Mark Robinson.”

While the confrontation was going on, Raleigh reporters were asking a high-ranking member of Robinson’s own party, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, his thoughts on Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments. It’s important to note that neither Berger nor the reporters knew about that confrontation with the lieutenant governor and the senator in the hallway when they were interviewing Berger.

Berger’s office sent us this response.

“Thanks for reaching out. Apparently there was a disagreement after session last night, which happens from time to time. Like any other disagreement, hopefully both parties can work it out between themselves.”