LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An 80-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he drove his van into a group of people gathered Thursday night to watch a 5-mile foot race to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

Julie A. Holderness, 72, of Greensboro, was killed and four other people were hurt when the man’s car went into the crowd before the start of the race known as “The Bear.” The race was part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

North Carolina state troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle hitting several pedestrians.

Authorities said James Russell Deni of Boone, North Carolina, was driving a Ford van when he tried to leave a parked position and drove into the pedestrians. The van then hit a John Deere Gator utility vehicle before coming to a stop.

Deni is being charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement. The investigation is still ongoing.