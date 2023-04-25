CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged in the kidnapping of a 5-year-old that led to Ambert Alert Monday night.

The alert was issued for Arielle Williams after police said she was kidnapped by a driver with a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango. The SUV was reported stolen from the Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin St. in Chapel Hill.

The girl was found safe by Lillington police in Harnett County, where authorities arrested Dustin Taylor Oakley, 28, of Raleigh. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods.

He was given a $510,000 bond and taken to the Orange County Detention Center to await a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.