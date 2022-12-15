SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Martin Kelly had been wanted for murder after his father, Randy Kelly, was found unresponsive inside a residence on Nov. 29. He had been shot, according to deputies.

Deputies found Joseph Martin dead on Wednesday in a wooded area on Buckhorn Road. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, including Lee County Emergency Services, Harnett County Emergency Services, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the department of Public Safety Probation/Parole/Corrections.