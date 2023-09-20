PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 34-year-old Apex man has been charged in connection with his wife’s death after her body was found in August at Jordan Lake, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick killed his wife, Hadeel Hikimat, and then “willfully and feloniously” concealed her “unnatural death” by dumping her body into the lake.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick / Photo: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

A boater at Jordan Lake contacted the sheriff’s office at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 after finding a body near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp. Authorities used fingerprint analysis to identify the 34-year-old woman.

Investigators determined that Hikimat’s death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted, and on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office executed search warrants at homes in Apex and Raleigh. Officers said Hikimat was known to frequent both locations.

Drabick, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and destroying body/remains in the concealment of an unnatural death. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.