ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School.

Deputies said they’ve charged Gary Duane Pacheco in connection to the theft. Pacheco was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and given a $1,000 bond.

Deputies anticipate additional charges.