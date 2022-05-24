SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Smithfield man stabbed another man and injured a police officer before he was taken into custody.

The Smithfield Police Department said Shawn Marshall, 20, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official in connection with the Tuesday morning incident, and received a $150,000 secured bond.

Smithfield Police said Marshall stabbed Curtis Strathern, 38, in the abdomen shortly before they arrived at 301 S. Seventh Street.

Police also said Officer A.E. Watts was injured by Marshall but did not specify the nature of the injury.

Police said Strathern was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital.