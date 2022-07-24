DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested by members of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team on Thursday for human trafficking that took place in Georgia.

In March, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, indicted Demetrius Lamont Edwards Jr., 30, of Durham with two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Edwards, aka “Drama”, was also charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and violation of the State of Georgia’s RICO Act, a press release said.

The RICO Act makes it a crime for any person through a pattern of racketeering (attempting to commit) activity, to acquire or maintain any interest in or control a property or business.

“Drama” was charged in connection with an investigation into members of the Pyrez Music Group. Deputies said the group lured women into prostitution.

Additionally, Atlanta rapper Jon Michael Hakeem Gibson, aka “Cash Out”, was also indicted.

“This is the reason why I created the Strike Team at the Durham County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said. “The team focuses on locating and apprehending dangerous wanted persons making our community safer for those who live, work and visit.”

Edwards is currently being held without bond in the Durham County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Georgia.