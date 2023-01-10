MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department with a car chase. According to the sheriff’s office, the car was chased through several jurisdictions and ended at the Randolph/Chatham County line at US 421.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Southern Pines Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Foxfire Police Department were among the agencies that assisted.

The driver, Degwanus Lavon Brown, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody without injury.

Brown was charged with four counts of felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, failure to heed blue lights and siren, open container, driving with a revoked license, expired registration, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane control, failure to stop at a stop light and driving left of center.