HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.

At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit
and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive.

Detectives seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:

  • 31 guns, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns
  • various calibers of ammunition
  • more than 4 pounds of mushrooms
  • 16 pounds of marijuana
  • more than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax
  • 614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl
  • 465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)
  • more than 5.5 grams of heroin
  • body armor vests
  • about $50,000 in cash

Alexander Kuzmanoff, 26, of High Point, is charged with:

  • possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I
  • PWISD schedule II
  • PWISD schedule 6
  • trafficking MDMA
  • trafficking heroin
  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • maintaining a dwelling for drug activity
  • selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school

Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point where he is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.