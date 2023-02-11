HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.

At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit

and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive.

Detectives seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:

31 guns, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns

various calibers of ammunition

more than 4 pounds of mushrooms

16 pounds of marijuana

more than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax

614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl

465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)

more than 5.5 grams of heroin

body armor vests

about $50,000 in cash

Alexander Kuzmanoff, 26, of High Point, is charged with:

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I

PWISD schedule II

PWISD schedule 6

trafficking MDMA

trafficking heroin

possession of a stolen firearm

maintaining a dwelling for drug activity

selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school

Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point where he is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.