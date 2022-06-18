CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been arrested for the act of bestiality with a dog, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who said the dog is being examined and treated by the city’s Animal Care and Control officials.

Accoring to police, a 911 caller reporting seeing a man alone inside a burgundy Nissan Rogue in the act of bestiality with a dog. Police said the incident happened on June 12 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

As the car drove away, police said the caller was able to get photos and provide a description of the vehicle, the suspect and the dog. Police found the car on Wednesday on Central Avenue and obtained an arrest warrant for Amari Lawrence, 31, who was arrested on Friday and charged with crimes against nature.

The investigation is ongoing.