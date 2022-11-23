WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond and was due in court Wednesday.

Deputies said Hardison had pending release orders amounting to a $75,000 bond in Nash County.

After his mistaken release, Nash County deputies said they tracked him to a home in Wilson County with the help of deputies in Wake and Wilson counties.

Officials said they went to the home Tuesday and arrested Hardison, who emerged from a detached garage without incident.

Deputies said Hardison was wearing “the exact same clothing” as a person suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins that took place on Nov. 18, and that a vehicle on the property matched the one used during the break-ins.

A search turned up tools that six people had reported as stolen, deputies said, adding that those items were returned.

Hardison is being charged with seven counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, two counts of breaking or entering, one count of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of larceny after breaking/entering, according to deputies.