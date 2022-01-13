North Carolina man charged after dead dogs found still chained to tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested after deputies found the remains of two dogs that were still chained to a tree, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called to assist Animal Control at a home in the 5900 block of Leamon Wright Drive, in Raleigh.

At the home, deputies found a dog that had recently died, the sheriff’s office said. That dog was still chained to a tree.

The sheriff’s office said “what appeared to be another dog’s remains” were also chained to a tree.

One dog was still alive but malnourished.

Tavis Pearce, 29, was said to be in charge of the dogs and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Arrest records show he was charged with felony killing an animal by starvation and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.