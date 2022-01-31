North Carolina man charged in connection with mother’s death

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Carroll (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with his mother’s death.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In June 2020, deputies began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll who died at a hospital in Asheville.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered neglect and abuse by her son, Charles Carroll, which ultimately caused her death.

Carroll was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 and given a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com