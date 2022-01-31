North Carolina man charged in connection with mother’s death

MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with his mother’s death.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In June 2020, deputies began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll who died at a hospital in Asheville.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered neglect and abuse by her son, Charles Carroll, which ultimately caused her death.

Carroll was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 and given a $75,000 bond.