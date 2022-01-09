North Carolina man charged in wife’s murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police said on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched about 7 p.m. Saturday to a report of a homicide at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane. That’s where authorities said Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and said that he had shot and killed his wife, Amy Bland Roland, 44, at their home.

Cooper met officers outside the home but would not comply with their commands, prompting officers to Tased him before he could be taken into custody.

Cooper is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.