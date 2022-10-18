MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence.

Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of ‘Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.’

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on Sept. 28 in reference to two stolen motorcycles. The homeowner had found one of the motorcycles, as well as Wilson, not far from his home. However, Wilson fled on foot.

Deputies found Wilson’s cell phone that had been dropped. They were able to determine his identity from it. Both motorcycles were recovered.

Wilson is being held at the McDowell County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.