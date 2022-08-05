WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers have made an arrest in a 2014 rape that left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, according to police in Wilson.

Officers in Wilson responded to a call about a sexual assault in November 2014 after the girl said she had been sexually assaulted in an abandoned house.

The minor disclosed her pregnancy to the officers and told them she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man in an abandoned house near Elvie Street in June 2014.

Donald Christopher Allen Whitley, 37, of Wilson, has been given a $1.5 million secured bond and faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The case remained under investigation for nearly seven years when detectives received new information on the case in April 2021 that led them to Whitley.

Utilizing DNA testing and working with the FBI, Whitney was identified as a suspect.

More than a year later, on July 14, 2022, detectives obtained the warrants for Whitley’s three charges. It was on July 26 that Whitley was arrested and was given his $1.5 million bond.