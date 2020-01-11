North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping teen girl

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is charged with kidnapping and raping a teen girl on Thursday, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

Victor Emandes-Ramirez, 33, who has a listed address near Zebulon, is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and then committing sex crimes against her, warrants show.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger.

The crimes occurred Thursday, according to court documents.

Ramirez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.