North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping teen girl

State - Regional

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Victor Emandes-Ramirez (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is charged with kidnapping and raping a teen girl on Thursday, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

Victor Emandes-Ramirez, 33, who has a listed address near Zebulon, is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and then committing sex crimes against her, warrants show.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger.

The crimes occurred Thursday, according to court documents.

Ramirez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story