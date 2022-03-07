WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman Monday morning.

Williamston police arrested and charged Melvin Boyce shortly after they said he shot and killed Heather Renee Boyce in the parking lot of Pugh’s Tires & Service Center. He was being held under no bond. He was scheduled to have his first court appearance on Monday.

Williamston Police Det. Lt. Gene Bullock said the two were married.

Police responded at 10:25 a.m. to the business after a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Heather Boyce lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office quickly located Melvin Boyce a short distance away and took him into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

The Williamston Police Department contacted the NCSBI for assistance with the investigation. The Williamston Police Department said it wanted to extend its gratitude to the deputies of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Thanks to the joint efforts of each of these agencies, the suspect in this case was apprehended quickly and safely.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).