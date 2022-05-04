MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County man has been charged with murder after his 3-month-old son died from injuries suffered during abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

On April 26, Johnston County deputies were called to WakeMed in Raleigh in reference to an assault. Deputies went to the pediatric intensive care unit, where a 3-month-old boy was being treated.

Hospital staff told investigators that the child was brought to an urgent care before EMS transported the infant to WakeMed.

Staff told deputies the child had injuries consistent with child abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

The following day, the child’s father, 27-year old-Andrew Chance Weckesser of Middlesex, was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury.

The infant died on Tuesday. Weckesser was charged with murder early on Wednesday.

He is currently being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.