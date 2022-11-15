BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said Frederick Patrick Chancey, 43, of Clarkton, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with statutory rape, sexual battery and first-degree kidnapping of a 15-year-old. These events allegedly took place on Friday.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on the 15-year-old because he/she is a juvenile.

More information about the location in Bladen County where this incident occurred has been requested.