DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, sending three people to the hospital, officials said.

The bicyclist, the suspect, and a deputy hurt during the chase were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of N.C. 98, which is Wake Forest Highway, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a black Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed hit a bicyclist and then kept going — fleeing east on N.C. 98 toward Wake County.

The deputy who saw the incident happened turned on the cruiser’s lights and siren and chased the suspect’s car. During the chase, the suspect rammed a second deputy’s car, officials said.

The suspect then lost control of the Challenger and crashed, flipping the car onto its roof, officials said. The car ended up in the yard of a home in the 400 block of S. Mineral Springs Road.

The suspect then got out of the overturned car and ran, but he was caught after a short time later, deputies said.

Charges against the suspect are pending.