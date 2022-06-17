GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, according to authorities.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, after getting a call about a cardiac arrested.

The first deputy on the scene began administering CPR, but Michael Thomas Hickox was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that Hickox had been assaulted by 43-year-old Robert Daniel Terry, of Burlington. Terry had come inside the home on Rumley Road asking for Hickox, and then hit and strangled him after they had allegedly gotten into a confrontation at the Community Shell.

Deputies are investigating what started the fight.

Terry was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of felony first-degree murder and one count of “felony absconder.”