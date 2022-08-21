BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County.

State Highway Patrol says a train was going north and the crossing guard was down when a driver went through the crossing guard. It was unclear why the car did not stop for the crossing guard.

State Road 1330 was closed in both directions for several hours as crews cleaned up the crash.