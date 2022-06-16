CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 68-year-old man from Vale was killed in a rollover wreck Tuesday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Startown Road near West Maiden Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Volvo dump truck was traveling north on Startown Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the centerline and overturned on the roadway. The truck was hauling a load of gravel.

The driver, 68-year-old Billie Douglas Gambill, was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, where he died, troopers said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation indicates driver overcorrection as a contributing circumstance, troopers said.