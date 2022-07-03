OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man died Sunday after he was pulled from the surf during difficult swimming conditions at Oak Island, officials said.

The incident was one of more than a half-dozen calls for help among swimmers on Sunday at Oak Island and Caswell Beach, according to a news release from the town of Oak Island.

The drowning was reported just before 2:05 p.m. at the ocean near 25th PI East, the news release said.

Kevin Whitley, 52, of Hickory, was pulled to shore and was given CPR by bystanders. Emergency crews then took over and tried for more than 30 minutes to resuscitate him before he died, the news release said.

Oak Island Water Rescue was flying a yellow surf warning on Sunday before it was upgraded to a red flag, officials said.

WECT reported that this is the fourth deadly swimming incident at Oak Island this year.