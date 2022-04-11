ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An Asheville man was arrested is facing charges over social media messages he sent to a South Carolina lawyer.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Grant Edward Olson Jr., 48, was arrested for stalking and assaults or intimidation due to political opinions or exercise of civil rights.

The arrest warrants said Olsen Jr. sent approximately 65 messages containing racial slurs, the killing of Afro-Americans and that Olsen Jr. was armed, according to arrest warrants.

Olsen Jr. sent these messages to an attorney who shares their political views on television and is also a registered lobbyist.

Olson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.