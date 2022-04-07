BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography, according to Dena J. King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Martin Lee McGee, 32, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and pay a $100 special assessment, a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment, and a $35,000 Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act assessment, officials said.

According to court records, in April 2020, law enforcement was alerted to a person, later identified as McGee, using Snapchat to upload child pornography.

Law enforcement executed search warrants at McGee’s home and Snapchat account. A forensic analysis of the seized devices revealed that McGee possessed more than 13,500 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Some of the child pornography in McGee’s extensive collection depicted minors as young as toddlers engaging in sadistic and masochistic conduct, officials said.

On October 6, 2021, McGee pleaded guilty to the transportation of child pornography. He is currently in federal custody.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.