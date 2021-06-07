North Carolina man gets 16+ years in prison for trading child porn online, discussing abuse, feds say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in prison for having and sharing child pornography online, the Department of Justice said.

The investigation into Francis Brady began after FBI agents seized the phone of another child exploitation suspect in Louisville, Kentucky. They discovered that the Louisville suspect had traded child pornography and discussed sexually abusing children on the messaging app Kik, a news release said.

From June 2 through June 18, 2015, the Louisville suspect had exchanged images and talked about abusing children with a person under the username “Horny Dad,” who investigators later determined was Brady. He is a registered sex offender after a 2006 conviction for indecent liberties with a child, the DOJ said.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Brady’s home on Jun 17, 2017. They seized two phones and he willingly turned over other devices.

During an interview, Brady admitted to using the “Horny Dad” account. Digital forensics revealed 750 images of child pornography on his devices, including almost 300 that depicted children under the age of 12, the release said.

Brady pleaded guilty on Jan. 19, 2021 to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison.

The case was part of the national Project Safe Childhood initiative.