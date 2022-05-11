FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for assaulting a teen girl while flying into Raleigh Durham International Airport in February 2021.

Court documents said 38-year-old Ryan Eugene Larned was on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to RDU and was seated next to a 17-year-old girl flying alone.

The teen was in the window seat while Larned was in the middle seat. Investigators said the two did not talk.

Court documents claimed Larned, who is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and 220 pounds, touched the groin area of the much smaller teen girl. Investigators said he placed his jacket over them and reached his hands inside her pants.

She immediately reported the assault.

“This defendant assaulted a young woman traveling alone, and now he will be spending time behind bars and will be identified as a sex offender in the community. No passenger, flight crew, or flight attendant should have to fly in fear. My office will continue to prosecute crimes that jeopardize the safety of the flying public,” Michael Easley, a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in an announcement.

In addition to his 10 months in prison, Larned was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine for sexual contact without consent. Larned will also have to register as a sex offender.

Larned pleaded guilty to the charge in a plea agreement in July 2021.