RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after he worked with others to swindle more than $1 million in luxury vehicles and watercraft from dealerships, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Basilio Rafael Garcia, 42, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in a con that ripped off various North Carolina auto dealerships of “high-end luxury cars,” including a BMW X5 and a Range Rover, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“He was driven by greed and greed alone,” Easley said in a news release, adding that Garcia was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to the investigation, in March 2017, Garcia traveled from Raleigh to Columbia, South Carolina, where he used identities stolen from people in Puerto Rico to obtain a South Carolina ID card. Garcia also provided a Social Security card and Puerto Rican birth certificate that belonged to other people, officials said,

“Based on the false information provided, Garcia successfully obtained a South Carolina identification card with his photograph but the victim’s identifiers,” the news release said.

The day after his visit to South Carolina, Garcia used the fake information to finance the purchase of a Honda dirt bike from a dealership in Wake Forest, officials said.

Officials said Garcia then used the fake information to con auto dealerships in the Raleigh and Durham area to obtain two Jeep Wranglers, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a BMW X5 and a Range Rover. He also used fake IDs to buy a Honda Accord, according to a grand jury indictment.

The scam worked by Garcia putting virtually no money down and financing the purchase of the cars with the fake IDs, officials said.

When officials searched Garcia’s home they found driver’s licenses, birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards and vehicle titles in the names of other people.

“Identity theft like this can leave victims with ruined credit and dire financial straits,” Easley said. “We are prosecuting the fraudsters and reminding consumers to protect themselves.”

Others in the scam obtained a 2017 Toyota 4Runner, a Dodge Charger, a Ford F150 Raptor, a Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 Yamaha utility vehicle, according to the indictment.

Two co-conspirators — Jarlin Javier Sanchez and Warlin Mateo-Tejeda — were previously sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.