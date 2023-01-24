RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a week after Raleigh police reported that a man had died while in custody, the department has released a preliminary report on the incident.

According to the report, Darryl Williams died after officers used a Taser three times on him. He also told officers he had a history of heart problems before he died.

The Raleigh Police Department policies say officers should not use “conducted energy weapons” if a person is offering “passive resistance.” That can include “physical resistance that does not pose an imminent threat of assault.”

The protocols also state that Tasers should not be used “simply because a suspect is running away from an officer.” The guidelines add that the weapon “may be used if officers believe the subject is wanted for a violent felony.”

The newly published report said that at about 1:55 a.m., Officers J.T Thomas and C.D. Robinson were conducting “‘proactive patrols” of businesses in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road. The report said the area has a history of “repeat calls for service for drugs, weapons, and other criminal violations.”

Raleigh police said that when Robinson got to the area, he called for additional officers to assist with patrols. The report did not say why he made the request.

The report said Officer D.L. Aquino arrived shortly thereafter. After Thomas parked his patrol car, the report said they walked up to a vehicle and checked on the occupants. At the same time, Robinson is reported to have approached a second vehicle occupied by two people — one in the driver’s seat and one in the front right passenger seat.

The person in the driver’s seat was later identified as Williams. Officers reported seeing an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the car when the person sitting in the passenger side opened their door. At that point, the police report said officers asked Williams and the passenger to get out of the vehicle.

The preliminary report claims that as the two got out of the vehicle, Aquino and Thomas approached to assist Robinson. During what police referred to as an “investigative detention,” the report said Robinson found a folded dollar bill in Williams’ pocket containing a white powdery substance that was consistent with the appearance of

cocaine.

It’s then that a fourth officer, J.R. Scott, arrived, according to the new police report. At this point, the report said Robinson made the decision to arrest Williams for possession of a controlled substance. While trying to arrest him, the officers claimed that Williams became “combative and resistant.”

The police report said the officers called for additional police assistance, “including the need for an immediate response” and that the four officers already on scene continued to try to take Williams into custody. The officers claimed Williams continued to resist, overpowering and pulling away from them.

While not naming a specific officer, the report said officers told Williams, “Stop or you are going to get tased!” The report said Robinson deployed his Taser and that Williams then fell to the ground in front of one of the businesses in the area.

The report said officers continued to call for Williams to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back. Those officers claimed that he continued to actively resist. the report said Thomas deployed his Taser again but it did not make contact.

Police said Williams broke away from the officers and ran a short distance across the parking lot. Robinson is then reported to have deployed his Taser a second time, missing Williams.

The report further said that as Williams was running, he lost his balance and fell forward to the ground. When officers caught up to him, the report said officers “continued to struggle with him on the ground as he tried to get back up.”

Another two officers, D.L. Grande and B.L. Ramge, then arrived and began to assist the other four officers, and the report claims thatall six continued to struggle with getting Williams into custody.

The report claims that over the course of about 50 seconds, there were two separate Taser deployments directly onto Williams’ body—one by Thomas that made contact with his side and another from Robinson that made contact with the left side of his chest.

After the first stun to the body, the report claims Williams can be heard on police body cameras saying, “I have heart problems.”

The following is a timeline according to the police report:

Approximately 2 a.m. — Officers got Williams handcuffed and placed him on his side.

2:02 a.m. — Officers called for Emergency Medical Services to evaluate Williams, something the police department says is required when a Taser makes direct contact with a person’s body.

2:02 a.m. — EMS and Raleigh Fire Department were dispatched. The police department claims officers continued to evaluate Williams’ pulse and respirations themselves while waiting on EMS.

Although unclear about the exact timing, police said officers realized Williams was unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse and that officers immediately began CPR.

2:06 a.m. — Officers contacted dispatch again asking for EMS to expedite their response. While already have reported that officers began CPR and informed dispatch officers had begun performing CPR.

Police said officers continued to provide medical assistance to Williams until EMS and fire officials arrived. Williams was then taken to the hospital.

3:01 a.m. — Williams was pronounced dead.

A cause of death was not released in the police report, which stated that a search of the vehicle occupied by Williams turned up two firearms, marijuana and suspected controlled substances.

CBS 17 found past charges against Williams, including trafficking opium/heroin, possession of controlled substances, and larceny from an employee.

After his death, six officers were placed on administrative leave. Police also said that all of the involved officers’ body cams and their patrol vehicle dash cams captured the incident.

“As is standard protocol and in the spirit of transparency, the Department will petition for the release of relevant agency recordings,” police said.

North Carolina law requires police departments to petition a judge before body cam and dash cam video can be released.

Police said the passenger in the car with Williams ran off during the altercation with police.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the death. SBI investigates anytime an officer fires a weapon.